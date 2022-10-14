Is a double shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at Willard and Shelbourne streets.

Authorities found a 29-year-old man shot in the foot. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police were then notified of another 29-year-old shooting victim who drove himself to Episcopal Hospital with wounds to the foot and hand. He is also in stable condition.

Thirteen spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Around the same time, a Buick SUV jumped the curb one block away at Westmoreland and Shelbourne streets.

It struck a house and two parked unattended vehicles.

Police say the SUV was stolen in New Jersey in September.

Two people were seen fleeing from the SUV.

Police are not sure if they were involved in the shooting or were just running away because they heard gunshots.