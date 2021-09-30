1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Tioga-Nicetown lounge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 1800 block of West Park Avenue.
Police say the two victims were shot at close range outside the Tender Touch Lounge.
A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the wrist and is listed in stable condition.
Police found 10 shell casings at the scene.
Authorities are searching the area for surveillance cameras.
No arrests have been made.
