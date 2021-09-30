deadly shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Tioga-Nicetown lounge

Police say the two victims were shot at close range.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Philly lounge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 1800 block of West Park Avenue.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old girl shot in back during altercation between vehicles, Philadelphia police say

Police say the two victims were shot at close range outside the Tender Touch Lounge.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the wrist and is listed in stable condition.

SEE ALSO: Officials identify 24-year-old woman killed in Philly triple shooting

Police found 10 shell casings at the scene.

Authorities are searching the area for surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
2021 on pace to be Philadelphia's deadliest year in decades
Lawsuit filed in 10-year-old's shooting death at football game
Woman fatally shot in doorway, man killed on Philly street
TOP STORIES
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Vineland Public Schools closes buildings on Thursday
Police: Girl, 13, shot while driving with father; gunman sought
Video captures violent carjacking involving woman; 2 suspects wanted
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
CHOP reporting increase in kids being admitted due to several viruses
Philly councilmember wants to make outdoor dining permanent
Show More
Homicides involving women have doubled in Philly this year: Data
Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1
Senate to vote Thursday on stopgap bill to avert shutdown
8-year-old Montco boy fights for celiac awareness, funding
1 dead, 13 others injured after van flips in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News