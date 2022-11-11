Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Hunting Park

Police say it appears between ten and 15 shots were fired.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and another is recovering from a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

It happened on the 1300 block of Somerset Street near Park Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in a parked GMC Yukon SUV when another vehicle pulled up next to them. Someone inside the other vehicle fired multiple shots at the SUV's passenger side window and then drove off.

The passenger was struck multiple times in the torso. The driver was hit in the back and the leg.

Police say the driver managed to drive to Temple University Hospital where the 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 25-year-old driver was listed in stable condition.

A bullet went through a basement window of a house on Somerset Street but police say no one inside was struck.

At this time, police do not have a description of the car used in the drive-by. They are looking at area surveillance cameras to help in their investigation.