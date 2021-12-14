Philadelphia Eagles

Will the Eagles make the playoffs? ESPN's Sal Paolantonio shares his blueprint to victory

The ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 33.4% chance to make the playoffs, the best among the NFC's 6-7 teams.
By
ESPN's Sal Paolantonio discusses Eagles playoff chances

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With four games left in the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) still have a chance to make it into the postseason.

The final stretch includes four NFC East division games:

  • Washington (6-7) vs. Eagles on Dec. 18
  • Giants (4-9) vs. Eagles on Dec. 26
  • Eagles vs. Washington on Jan. 2
  • Cowboys (9-4) vs. Eagles on Jan. 9


On Sunday, Washington's loss to the Cowboys really helped the Birds. Washington dropped from No. 6 to No. 7 in the race to secure a playoff spot.



ESPN's Sal Paolantonio thinks somehow, some way, the Birds will get in.

"Nobody expected them to make the playoffs. That's exactly what they're going to do," he says.

Sal breaks it down into three steps:

1. Run the football.
"The Eagles enter Week 14 of the NFL season, the number one rushing offense in the league. Don't overthink it. Run the ball."

2. Protect the football.

"When Jalen Hurts does not turn the football over, the Eagles win. It's simple math."

3. Blitz the QB on 3rd Down

"Jonathan Gannon has done a very good job of sprinkling in 3rd Down blitzes, corner blitzes, safety blitzes off of the edge. They are working. I know it took them forever to figure it out, but it's working, so keep it going right down the stretch," Paolantonio said.

The Eagles have the playoffs in mind entering the final month of play and Ron Jaworski is feeling confident in his prediction for the final 4 games.

