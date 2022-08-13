Expectations are high as Eagles football returns to South Philadelphia

"Wins. Super Bowl. Getting that title again. As always, we're coming for everyone's throats this year," said one Eagles fan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football returned to South Philadelphia Friday night.

The Eagles and New York Jets played under the lights in the preseason opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

QB Jalen Hurts looked impressive without even targeting his new No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, whom the Eagles acquired in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans and promptly signed to a four-year deal with $57 million guaranteed.

The Birds didn't pull off the win -- falling to Jets 24-21. But fans were just happy football was back

"All the family back together, just a good time. We look forward to it every year," said Vanessa Logan.

Logan's family was one of the first to arrive at the Linc to tailgate.

Like many others, her expectations for the team this year are high.

"Wins. Super Bowl. Getting that title again. As always, we're coming for everyone's throats this year," said Logan.

Other families say this year will start new family traditions.

"She does love the Eagles and keeps asking us every year, so we got her preseason tickets for her birthday," said Christine Lamm.

"Birds are looking really good. It's going to be a solid season. Super Bowl," said another fan to Action News.

The Eagles will take on the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 21 in the second of three preseason games.

The season kicks off on September 11 against the Detroit Lions.