Eagles fans tailgate in South Philly ahead of preseason game against Browns

Fans, excited about the return of football, arrived early in South Philadelphia to tailgate.

Fans have high hopes for the Eagles this year, and they're confident they'll come out on top.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night.

It's the team's second preseason game. Kick-off begins at 7:30 p.m.

"We wanted to get her the first opportunity we could to see them at home this year so we're excited," said Joe Pizzino of Allentown.

"We're bound for the conference championship. I think we're definitely going to win our division," said James Haas of Quakertown.

Meanwhile, sources confirm to ESPN that Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick will have surgery on his injured thumb.

The injury occurred during Monday's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. Although Reddick is expected to miss practice time, the Eagles are confident he will be ready for the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, according to a league source.

