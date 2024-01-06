Converting a Cowboys fan? Bucks County musician's country song aims to rally Eagles faithful

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia Eagles fans look to finish the regular season strong with a team win against the Giants on Sunday, a Bucks County artist is dropping some serious shade on another division rival with his new song.

"'Go Birds' is basically about a Dallas Cowboys fan who you convert to an Eagles fan, and they fall in love with you and she never goes back to Texas, and it's the most glorious story," said Holdyn Barder.

Glorious indeed.

Barder is from Newtown, Bucks County but currently living in Nashville.

He says he wrote the song "Go Birds" with both his mom and friend as a way to rile up spirit - if not stir the pot with the loathed division team - as we head into the playoffs

"According to Instagram and in the comments, it has happened quite a bit. If you look at the comments, it's pretty cool to see," he said.

While we're not playing the Cowboys this Sunday, there are direct implications as to how they perform. If the Cowboys lose to the Commanders and the Eagles beat the Giants, the Birds get the second seed in the playoffs.

And as for what it's like singing songs about the Eagles in Nashville, Barder says there are droves of Birds fans in the country music capital.