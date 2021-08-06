Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans allowed back inside Lincoln Financial Field under new COVID-19 guidelines

The Eagles are preparing for full capacity seating once again.
By
Eagles fans allowed back inside the Linc under new guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new season is set to kick off for the Philadelphia Eagles soon.

There are some new rules in place to keep people safe as they return to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Birds.

"I like to say that if Disney's the happiest place on earth, this is the most passionate place on earth," said Norman Vossschulte, director of fan experience for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans were home for a limited number of games last season.

"Our business took a hit like all businesses did during COVID, but we're back to 2019 levels, and we're back to business as usual," said Catherine Carlson, senior vice president of revenue and strategy for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles plan to go with the current guidelines provided by Philadelphia's health department and implement changes as needed.

On Friday, the organization laid out its current plan, which asks any adult in attendance to wear a mask.

"It's highly recommended, and that is for vaccinated and unvaccinated in an indoor public space. Vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a mask in an outdoor public space," said Vossschulte.

No proof of vaccination will be required as of right now.

You can take your mask off to eat and drink inside or outside, regardless of vaccination status.

"We're really excited to have our fans back," said Carlson.

