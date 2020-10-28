sports flash

Cowboys-Eagles matchup lacks luster, but plenty on the line for Birds Sunday night

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in what was supposed to be a matchup of division heavyweights vying for the upper hand in the NFC East.

Instead, the teams have struggled through much of the first half of the season, with each tallying just two wins in what is a historically bad division.


The Birds are a heavy -7.5-point favorite with Dallas a complete disaster in Mike McCarthy's first year at the helm.

Dallas has arguably the worst defense in the NFL and may start rookie 7th-rounder Ben DiNucci at QB with Dak Prescott out for the season and Andy Dalton in concussion protocol.

All that should mean an easy win for Philadelphia, but the players aren't taking anything for granted.


"We understand who the Cowboys are and what this game means to both sides," says safety Rodney McLeod. "It's a division opponent and there's a lot of history between both teams."

A victory on Sunday would mark consecutive wins for the Birds for the first time this season. With another struggling team in the Giants next up after their bye, this stretch could prove pivotal to taking control of the NFC East.
