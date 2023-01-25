South Jersey businesses feeling Eagles hype

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Eagles fans in the Garden State are counting down to Sunday.

"It's a tough team ... but they should be able to run a little bit. They should pass good and I think their defense will shut them down," said Marvin Rudick of Clementon, N.J.

As the Birds prepare for the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, folks are prepping for watch parties.

"You want to decorate your house, you want to get fun, you want to get everyone excited about it," said Marlaina Albertini, production manager and Westmont Party.

Westmont Party has Eagles balloons, centerpieces, plates, and cups.

Keeping everything in stock during the off-season can be tricky.

"When they win, we're going to have to order more balloons, more flags, more plates," said Albertini.

And any good watch party needs some dessert.

Bakers at Ponzio's Diner in Cherry Hill are preparing thousands of Eagles-themed sweets.

They'll make at least 2,000 cupcakes ahead of this weekend's game.

"Once we put 'em out they just flew out of the bakery shelf," said John Fifis, co-owner of Ponzio's Diner. "People just went nuts."

They're taking pre-orders for football cakes, cookies and cupcakes and keeping the bakery case stocked.

And they're already thinking ahead.

"Now if they go to the Super Bowl, that's a whole other level," said Fifis. "So we're looking forward to it. We're hoping for another win and get to Arizona and bring another trophy home."

Then there are the bars.

"The whole restaurant's pretty much packed," said Christopher Grant, general manager of the Taproom and Grill in Haddonfield.

Workers are getting ready for a crowd and loving the extra business the Birds are bringing in.

"We do some fun things. We do green Jell-O shots. We're dyeing some beer green. We have food and drink specials for them," said Grant. "Honestly the further they go, the better it is for us."