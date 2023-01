'What's a Philly Thing?' Eagles fans have the answer on Broad Street

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fans stormed the streets after the Philadelphia Eagles scored their way into the Super Bowl. We asked them, "What's a Philly Thing?"

Watch our video above to see their answers to the all-important question posed by the Eagles' new slogan!

