Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans excited to be back at Linc, but not about Week 2 outcome

The Birds dominated at first, but unfortunately it did not last.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles fans excited to be back, but not about Week 2 outcome

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans were thrilled to be back at Lincoln Financial Field for the home opener on Sunday.

"It was amazing. The whole stadium was packed," said Bear Coleman of Germantown.

Fans were less thrilled with the result, a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED: Eagles fall to 49ers 17-11 in home opener at Linc

The Linc opened to full capacity for this year's preseason games and attracted the largest crowds since the 2019 season.

"As long as they're taking necessary precautions, I think it's a go. Everybody's enjoying themselves- we look forward to it," said Vicki Lawrence of West Philadelphia.

Fans were coming in high off the Week 1 win on the road, and many were optimistic for a good result.

The Birds dominated at first, but unfortunately it did not last.

"We could have won a game if we would have kicked the ball on fourth down and goal; we would have had three points and the touchdown that got called back, but I'm pretty much cool with what we got. We look alright," fan Rob Mills of North Philadelphia said.

After the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledged there were missed opportunities.

"We had a lot of opportunities out there that we didn't capitalize on. I think that's plain and simple right there," Hurts said. "We have to be consistent in our execution. I have to be consistent in my execution and operation as a field general. It's something to learn from today - a lot to learn from. They were things we could control, so that's what hurts the most. We give credit to a good team and a good defense out there. Those wounds out there were self-inflicted."

Some fans say they always knew this was a young team, and they will build from here.

"I didn't expect much this year, to tell you the truth, I thought maybe a 1-4 start; they played a tough team- pretty competitive yesterday, and they won game one so I think they're in pretty good condition actually, better than expected," said Gary Hanna of Tacony.

Then there were the injuries.

Brandon Brooks headed to the locker room early in the second quarter.

Brandon Graham may be out for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham injures Achilles, says he's out for season

"We were just really upset. We want to see number 55 back on the field soon," Coleman said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiasan francisco 49ersphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL Week 2 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and t...
What went wrong for the Eagles? The Postgame Show for Week 2
Eagles fall to 49ers 17-11 in home opener
Eagles DE Brandon Graham injures Achilles, says he's out for season
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion law case in December
Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
Suspect in fatal Pat's attack turns himself in, warrants issued for 2
3 men in police gear wanted in Philly home invasion
Show More
Flood victim given days to move out of apartment with missing floor
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Who won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Full list of former winners
More TOP STORIES News