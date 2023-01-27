Ron Jaworski's NFC title game preview: Birds look for return trip to Super Bowl with win over 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here we are, the Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from a Super Bowl appearance -- their second in five years.

The 49ers are the last NFC team in their way as the teams meet Sunday at 3:30 at the Linc.

Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup, and how to plan for red-hot Brock Purdy and offers his final score prediction in this week's Three and Out.

1st Down: The Niners have won 12 straight now. What are their strengths and weaknesses?

2nd Down: What should be the focus of the Eagles D: Getting pressure on rookie Brock Purdy or Christian McCaffrey and the run game?

3rd Down: The two coaching staffs -- one led by Nick Sirianni, the other by Kyle Shanahan. Who has the edge?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 24, Niners 20