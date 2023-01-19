Rocky statue sporting Jalen Hurts Eagles jersey ahead of NFC divisional playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game Saturday night.

And the excitement can be felt just about anywhere in the city.

The Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art is now rockin' a Jalen Hurts jersey.

The new outfit is giving Eagles fans even more reason to stop and take photos with the iconic symbol of Philadelphia's fighting spirit.

And if you want to score a last-minute or resale seat, expect to shell out some major cash.

It's one of the most expensive divisional game matchups, according to TickPick. Standing-room-only tickets will cost you nearly $400.

High tickets and high stakes, but fans say they aren't worried.

"It's the Giants for the third time, kind of hard sometimes, but we're going to beat them. Not a problem. It's going to be close, but we're going to pull it out," said Denese Buemi of Brookhaven.