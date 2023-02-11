Balloon artist crafts Eagles tribute at Willow Grove Park Mall

For Max Koperstein, starting a balloon business was a full-circle moment that dates back to his childhood. His latest masterpiece is a tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles!

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For Max Koperstein, starting a balloon business was a full-circle moment that dates back to his childhood.

"When I was younger, my mom would always take me to the party stores. And she would always get me a balloon," said Max Koperstein. "And that was, like, known as my thing."

The tradition continued for Koperstein of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, until he was about 10 or 11 years old.

"My mom had a lot of health issues. So, kind of as I got older, I had more responsibilities," he said. "You know, I kind of grew out of it and had other hobbies and stuff like that."

Koperstein went on to study hospitality and tourism in college and was working at a hotel when the pandemic cut him off from employment opportunities.

"But then I guess I started looking up more stuff about balloons," he said. "It kind of brought back, like, my childhood."

Max first created a balloon display for his friends' baby shower. It was a huge success which led him to other creative endeavors with hands-on balloon-making.

About two years ago, he officially created "Moments by Max," a balloon decor business serving the Greater Philadelphia Area.

Most recently, he was tasked with creating a tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles to display at the Willow Grove Park shopping mall. The finished result, which contains more than 1,000 balloons, is situated between the Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.

"When people see it, they get happier, they get excited, and I feel like that energy somehow goes to the players on the field," said Koperstein.

In addition to free photo-ops to cheer on the Eagles, mall guests can follow the posted instructions for the chance to win a $150 gift card to Yard House.

"This is a wonderful display," said Susan Fay of Abington. "It's uplifting, it's fun. It puts everybody in the spirit. We all need something like this. The city needs this."

Koperstein still continues to help his dad care for his mom and works out of his house. And no matter the outcome of the Super Bowl, he is thankful for the opportunity to create smiles around his community.

"I think doing this, I finally feel like in my life I have a purpose," he said.

To learn more about Moments by Max, visit their website.

