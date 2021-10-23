PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival, which is currently taking place across the city, has some free offerings courtesy of its PFS On Us series.
One of the films is "Bill Mauldin: If It's Big, Hit It," which is playing Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the PFS Bourse Theater.
The film is also part of the festival's Filmadelphia category, showcasing work by local filmmakers.
Here's the film's description courtesy of the festival:
"Pulitzer Prize-winning satirical cartoonist Bill Mauldin is the subject of this new insightful documentary from acclaimed local filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce."
SEE ALSO: Films, theaters, tickets: Your guide to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival
Both Argott and Joyce will be in attendance.
Another film in the PFS On Us & Filmadelphia series, "All About My Sisters," is also showing this weekend. It's playing Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the PFS Bourse Theater. Director Wang Qiong will be in attendance.
Here's this film's description:
"Over several years, Temple grad assistant Wang Qiong focuses the camera on her family, exploring the deep-seated pain and lingering effects of China's devastating one-child policy."
For more information, visit Filmadelphia.org.
2 free movies from Philadelphia filmmakers at 30th Film Festival
The festival runs Oct. 20 to 31.
PHILADELPHIA FILM FESTIVAL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News