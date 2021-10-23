Philadelphia Film Festival

2 free movies from Philadelphia filmmakers at 30th Film Festival

The festival runs Oct. 20 to 31.
By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

30th Philadelphia Film Festival Guide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival, which is currently taking place across the city, has some free offerings courtesy of its PFS On Us series.

One of the films is "Bill Mauldin: If It's Big, Hit It," which is playing Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the PFS Bourse Theater.

The film is also part of the festival's Filmadelphia category, showcasing work by local filmmakers.

Here's the film's description courtesy of the festival:

"Pulitzer Prize-winning satirical cartoonist Bill Mauldin is the subject of this new insightful documentary from acclaimed local filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce."

SEE ALSO: Films, theaters, tickets: Your guide to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival

Both Argott and Joyce will be in attendance.

Another film in the PFS On Us & Filmadelphia series, "All About My Sisters," is also showing this weekend. It's playing Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the PFS Bourse Theater. Director Wang Qiong will be in attendance.

Here's this film's description:

"Over several years, Temple grad assistant Wang Qiong focuses the camera on her family, exploring the deep-seated pain and lingering effects of China's devastating one-child policy."

For more information, visit Filmadelphia.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiamovie newsphiladelphia film festivalfilm festival
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FILM FESTIVAL
Your guide to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival
Philly Film Festival returns to in-person shows for 30th anniversary
See the movies being shown at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival
Philadelphia Film Festival countdown begins with program cover reveal
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News