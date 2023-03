Officials say two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out inside their Germantown home.

Fire breaks out at Germantown home, elderly couple treated for smoke inhalation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a twin home in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It started around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of Greene Street, near Wuneva Street.

Officials say the fire originated in the basement and spread to the upper floors.

Action News is told an elderly couple had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

They are in stable condition.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.