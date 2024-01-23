30-year-old woman found dead following fire at Philadelphia home

The death is being investigated as "suspicious."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

The 911 call came in around 4:22 p.m. Monday for a blaze on the 4600 block of Darrah Street.

With the firehouse just two blocks away from the scene, officials say crews responded within minutes.

But through the smoke, firefighters made a tragic discovery. A 30-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom on the first floor.

Assistant Chief Harry Bannan says crews immediately noticed one major issue.

"We don't know if they were damaged by the fire, we don't exactly know, but we didn't hear any smoke alarms while we were fighting this fire," said Bannan.

The victim hasn't been identified, but authorities say another woman inside made it out safely. She's currently being interviewed by fire marshals, investigators and police.

The death is being investigated as "suspicious."

Given the possible circumstances of this tragedy, fire officials are issuing a reminder as they search for the source of this fire.

"If any occupant in the city needs smoke alarms, contact 311. The fire department will come out and put smoke alarms in their property at no cost to that resident," said Bannan.