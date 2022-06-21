flower show

Philadelphia Flower Show returns to convention center in 2023

The show is scheduled for March 4, 2023 - March 12, 2023, giving guests an early taste of spring.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After two years outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its former home in 2023.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Tuesday that the show will be back indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

For the past two years, the show was moved outside to FDR Park in South Philadelphia due to COVID-19 concerns. It was also held later in the season.

Flower show ticket sales help fund the thousands of trees PHS plants each year, officials said.

