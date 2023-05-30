Video shows group of roughly 100 teenagers flooding Philadelphia neighborhood

Video shows group of roughly 100 teenagers flooding Philadelphia neighborhoods on Monday night.

Officials say the crowd broke up just before 9 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large presence of teenagers drew police attention to Penn's Landing on Monday night.

Philadelphia police say a group of approximately 100 teens gathered in the area around 8 p.m.

Officers dispersed the group, but say the teens moved to the area of Front and Walnut streets.

Once again, officers at the scene monitored and dispersed the group.

Some of the teenagers returned to Penn's Landing, where police responded with a number of cruisers and flashed their lights at them.

There is no word yet on whether any arrests were made.

It is unclear why the mass of teens gathered at Penn's Landing.