Woman fatally shot in Kensington doorway, man killed on North Philly street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred early Tuesday morning.Authorities say a 57-year-old woman was shot in the doorway of her home on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street in Kensington shortly after 1:30 a.m.She was struck in the arm and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.Investigators were speaking with two people who have a room in the home and checking nearby cameras.Police were called to another homicide in the city approximately an hour later.Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street in North Philadelphia around 2:20 a.m.Eight bullet casings were found at the scene.The male victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made in either shooting.