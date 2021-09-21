Woman fatally shot in Kensington doorway, man killed on North Philly street

Authorities say a 57-year-old woman was shot in the doorway of her home on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street in Kensington shortly after 1:30 a.m.
She was struck in the arm and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Investigators were speaking with two people who have a room in the home and checking nearby cameras.
Police were called to another homicide in the city approximately an hour later.
Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street in North Philadelphia around 2:20 a.m.
Eight bullet casings were found at the scene.
The male victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
