Hundreds of callers used Philly's violence prevention hotline in first 10 months

The city says from its March start date to the year's end, almost 500 people called the Violence Prevention Hotline.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's violence prevention hotline 211 has been around for 10 months, and hundreds of residents are already using it.

The hotline is primarily used in areas hit hardest by gun violence.

The city says from its March start date to the year's end, almost 500 people called the Violence Prevention Hotline.

The majority of those 457 callers were inquiring about intervention and prevention resources. Others ranged from housing to access to food.

"You look at shooting and you look at poverty. You look at educational attainment, you look at gun violence, you look at access to healthy food -- all of those socioeconomic issues overlap," said Erica Atwood, deputy managing director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety.

"This is a way that is giving access to folks so they can get contact and support directly from their cell phones," said Atwood.

The city's 211 hotline is fully staffed with "resource navigators" manning the lines 24-7.

The zip code with the most calls came from 19140-- the city's Tioga Nicetown section. The neighborhood recorded almost 300 shootings last year and had over 600 aggravated assaults and 35 homicides in the last 12 months.

Strawberry Mansion and West Philadelphia also had a high volume of calls.

Residents can either dial 211 or text their zip code to 898-211.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker