Window art installations act as portals to Black history in Philadelphia

You can take a tour to discover Black history in Philadelphia's historic 7th Ward from now until February 23rd.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At the turn of the 20th century, Philadelphia's 7th Ward was considered a hub for the growing Black and immigrant population. But local artists felt this history wasn't illustrated well enough in the present day.

In late 2023, 7th Ward Tribute: Legacy Reclaimed was launched. The months-long celebration features community events and a walking tour which help place Black history in focus.

Artists Amelia Carter, Beth Naomi Lewis, and Li Sumpter had the honor of presenting two unique art installations. The Time Bandit of the 7th Ward focuses on public art and gaming, whereas Reflecting Revenants highlights historical photos within windows and walls to paint a picture of everyday life for Black Americans.

"We always were struck by the fact that we knew that some Black history happened here, but there was no evidence of that," said Amelia Carter. "So, we wanted to make that invisible history visible again."

Anyone interested in this experience can take a self-guided tour or sign up for a guided tour on Saturday mornings. The 7th Ward Tribute is planned to run until Friday, February 23, 2024.

For more information, visit their website.

