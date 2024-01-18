Early 1900s organ sings once more at historic Glen Foerd in Northeast Philadelphia

The more-than-a-century-old organ at Glen Foerd had grown silent over the past few decades. Now, it will welcome guests for monthly performances.

The more-than-a-century-old organ at Glen Foerd had grown silent over the past few decades. Now, it will welcome guests for monthly performances.

The more-than-a-century-old organ at Glen Foerd had grown silent over the past few decades. Now, it will welcome guests for monthly performances.

The more-than-a-century-old organ at Glen Foerd had grown silent over the past few decades. Now, it will welcome guests for monthly performances.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It first bellowed and whispered more than 120 years ago. Now, the long-silent organ at Glen Foerd will welcome guests for monthly performances.

"It hasn't worked in 25 or 30 years," said Ross Mitchell, Executive Director at Glen Foerd. "And through the Wyncote Foundation, we were able to get a $450,000 grant to rebuild the organ."

Glen Foerd is a historic mansion and estate that withstood the test of time, evaded demolition thanks to the activism of neighbors, and has now had the sound of music restored in its halls.

Guests will be able to enjoy monthly recitals in addition to other creative programming when they visit Glen Foerd. The next performance is scheduled for Valentine's Day.

To learn more about Glen Foerd experiences, watch the video above and visit their website.

ALSO WATCH: Musicians record 'loving tribute' to Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty