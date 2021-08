A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver near 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philly on August 28, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman critically injured in South Philadelphia.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.She was rushed to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.The driver fled the scene, police said.No further information has been released at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.