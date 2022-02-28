Arrests made in 2 recent fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia; $20,000 reward in a 3rd

Police say Clarence Person, 56, struck and killed 64-year-old Angela Kee around 6:50 p.m. on January 7 in the 6300 block of Crescentville Road.
Kee was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Person was arrested on February 27 and charged with several offenses, including homicide by vehicle.
Shortly after Kee was killed, family members said they want something to be done to prevent this from happening to other people
"We're all family and we came together because we love each other. And we have to stick together, not only for her but for pedestrians in this area," said the victim's cousin, Tonia Hargust.
On February 23, Rayven Pon was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash in the 2700 block of Island Avenue on January 21.
Police say 46-year-old Aster Techene Metik was hit around 9 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance video previously released by police showed an older model Honda Civic with damage to the hood and windshield.
Pon was arrested and charged after surrendering to police.
Meanwhile, the search continues for the driver who struck and killed 50-year-old Desiree Charmaine Whitehead Jainlett as she was crossing Broad Street near Allegheny Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting off a SEPTA bus.
The striking vehicle, a heavily-damaged 2006 Chevy Impala, was left behind at the scene.
Police say the driver of the car got out of the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. An image of that suspect was released by police.
A cash reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver who killed Jainlett.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.