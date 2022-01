PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman Friday night in East Oak Lane.The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the 6300 block of Cresentville Road.Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off. The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was taken to Einstein Medical Center and was later pronounced dead from her injures.Police are trying to get a description of the striking vehicle, which is reportedly a silver Chrysler sedan.Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.