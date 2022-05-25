hit and run

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist in East Falls

Police are still looking for the driver of the striking vehicle.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist in East Falls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver hit a woman riding a bicycle and then drove away in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Avenue near Midvale Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the driver of the striking vehicle.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiahit and runbicycle crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Wilmington police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
Teen dies after being hit by dirt bike in North Philly; suspect sought
Wilmington police investigate deadly hit-and-run
Bensalem man charged in deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash
TOP STORIES
19 children, 2 adults killed by gunman in TX school shooting
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, teacher killed
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
Off-duty police officer killed in motorcycle crash in South Philly
'Many, many gunshots': Man walking dog killed in Port Richmond
NJ man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog
Union star surprises young fan with cleats after social media post
Show More
Family identifies student stabbed at Coatesville High School
Contreras gets first walk-off hit, Braves edge Phillies 6-5
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death
Delco police chief to lead Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association
Court battles go down to count deadline in Pa. Senate race
More TOP STORIES News