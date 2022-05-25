Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist in East Falls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver hit a woman riding a bicycle and then drove away in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, police said.
The hit-and-run crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Avenue near Midvale Avenue.
The bicyclist was taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials said her injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police are still looking for the driver of the striking vehicle.
