Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing woman in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend in Kensington died, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened Sunday, June 6, around 4 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kensignton Avenue.

Police say the driver of a white SUV, possibly a 2021 Ford Escape, struck 35-year-old Lauren Panas while she was crossing the road. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m. Sunday.

Philly police released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened on June 7, 2021.



Philadelphia police released photos that they say depict the vehicle being sought. The vehicle reportedly has front-end damage and a dented hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3180 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

In an unrelated incident, police say 32-year-old Marquina Latrice Tull was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Saleem Drummond was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger when he allegedly hit Tull.

He is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

