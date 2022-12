Man dies after being shot 6 times in Francisville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Francisville section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street near Broad Street.

Police say the male victim was shot six times across his body.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers found a gun at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

