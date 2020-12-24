20-year-old man shot and killed in Overbrook on Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Overbrook section.It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road.Officers were called to that location for a man shot.Police said they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in his chest and head.He was taken to the hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.