PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Overbrook section.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road.
Officers were called to that location for a man shot.
Police said they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in his chest and head.
He was taken to the hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
20-year-old man shot and killed in Overbrook on Christmas Eve
HOMICIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News