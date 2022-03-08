Suspects fire 31 shots at man sitting in car in Philly execution-style shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say multiple suspects fired dozens of bullets at a car parked on a Strawberry Mansion street early Tuesday morning killing a man."It appears the shooters were firing into this vehicle from every direction," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of North 32 Street.Arriving officers found a shooting victim in the driver's seat of a Hyundai sedan with the engine still running.Small said the victim was shot multiple times in his head, face and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At least 31 shots were fired from two weapons."Some of the spent shell casings were on the passenger side of the vehicle, some were in front of the vehicle, and most of the spent shell casings were on the driver's side of the vehicle," Small said.The Hyundai was struck over 15 times, police said, with most of the bullet holes in the driver's side door and window."This appears to be an execution due to the fact the car's hit so many times and the victim is hit multiple times," Small said.The victim's identity is not yet known. Police said he appears to be in his 20s.Police said surveillance cameras captured three males walking up to the victim, firing shots and then fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.A second vehicle which was parked in front of the victim's car was also struck by the gunfire.