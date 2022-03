PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man Tuesday morning in Oxford Circle.Chopper 6 was over the scene along the 6400 block of Loretto Street.Police say the victim was found inside a car with gunshot wounds to his head and leg.He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.