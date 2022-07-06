West Oak Lane house catches fire, partially collapses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a fire and partial collapse at a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of East Tulpehocken Street.Arriving crews found flames coming from a row home and debris on the ground from the collapse.A second house was also damaged.There were no reports of injuries.A cause of the fire is under investigation.The Department of Licenses and Inspections was also called to the scene.