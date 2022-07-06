PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a fire and partial collapse at a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of East Tulpehocken Street.
Arriving crews found flames coming from a row home and debris on the ground from the collapse.
A second house was also damaged.
There were no reports of injuries.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Department of Licenses and Inspections was also called to the scene.
MORE TOP STORIES:
West Oak Lane house catches fire, partially collapses
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
HOUSE FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News