Philadelphia International Unity Cup celebrates the diversity of soccer

Philadelphia International Unity Cup provides an opportunity for diverse communities to come together around the world's most popular sport.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's International Unity Cup brings together 48 teams representing 48 different nations across the world for a World Cup-style soccer tournament using Philadelphia's parks.

The event runs through Oct. 8th with the championship match being played at Lincoln Financial Field and streamed on 6abc.

