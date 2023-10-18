2 suspects follow Philadelphia jeweler home, steal watch valued as high as $170,000

Authorities say the thieves made off with a watch valued between $150,000 and $170,000.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia jeweler was robbed at gunpoint after two suspects followed him from the city all the way back to his Bucks County home.

It all began just a few hours after a store on Jeweler's Row in Center City posted a video on Instagram advertising a newly acquired rose-colored Patek Philippe watch.

Stolen watch

After that video, a man arrived at the store. The owner, who did not wish to be identified, described the interaction to Action News.

"He did come inside the store wearing a COVID mask, but obviously we don't know who it is, or we didn't recognize him if he was a previous customer," said the owner.

Surveillance images show that after coming into the store, the man jumped into a 2020 black Toyota Avalon with another man behind the wheel. The car had been parked behind the store.

"They sat outside of our store for three hours, where I had walked in and out of the store a few times and they probably made sure I was wearing it," recalled the owner.

After the owner closed up shop for the night, investigators say the suspects followed him all the way home to Newtown, Bucks County.

"Upon his arrival home, he was met by two individuals, whom he didn't recognize, who produced handguns," said Detective Chris Bush with Newtown Township police.

"You look up and you see these images of two guys pointing guns in your face and, yeah, it didn't feel real. It was like, 'Am I in a bad dream?' And the whole thing happens and you realize it's real," the owner told Action News.

The gunmen made away with the victim's cell phone and expensive watch.

The owner says he was not injured, but walked away having learned some very important lessons.

"One, can't wear the items anymore, especially not the expensive items. And two, just have to be looking around, making sure people aren't following you on this crazy day," the owner said.