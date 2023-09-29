WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police release videos of suspects wanted for looting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 29, 2023 10:43PM
Philadelphia police release videos of suspects wanted for looting
Philadelphia police release videos of suspects wanted for looting at P.C. Richard & Son, South Philly Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released several new videos as the search continues for looters who ransacked businesses earlier this week.

Video shows a massive crowd breaking into P.C. Richard & Son on Tuesday.

The suspects fled the business on the 2400 block of Cottman Avenue with televisions and other items.

A second video captured looters ransacking the South Philly Pharmacy on Wednesday.

The suspects in this incident were last seen fleeing in a black late-model crossover-style vehicle.

Police have made dozens of arrests to date.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

These suspects are wanted for looting at the South Philly Pharmacy on September 27, 2023.
