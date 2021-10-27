face mask

Philadelphia to keep mask mandate in place for now

"We're all looking forward to a day when we don't have to wear masks everywhere we go," Dr. Bettigole said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly to keep mask mandate in place for now

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's top health official says there are no plans as of now to lift the mask mandate the city has been under since August.

"There's not one number that we'll look at. It's a combination," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole told reports during a briefing over Zoom on Wednesday. "Case rates, hospitalization rates, as well as what's happening around us."

The city's latest mask mandate went into effect on August 12 due to the rise of the delta variant. Under the mandate, masks must be worn in businesses that do not require everyone who enters to be vaccinated.

Certain essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and urgent cares cannot utilize the vaccinated only exception to the mask mandate.

Bettigole said hospitalizations stand at around three-times higher than they were in the heart of the summer. The case rates are about four-times as high.

She said surrounding counties have very high vaccination rates, but higher case rates and positivity rates than Philadelphia.

"It's just a little bit concerning because it doesn't entirely make sense," Bettigole said. "The only real difference there is the mask mandate."

Pennsylvania lifted its universal mask mandate on June 28.

In September, the state issued a mask mandate for K-12 schools and day cares.

"I think if you're looking at if Philadelphia goes into that low transmission zone and hospitalizations are way down, and things look good around us, that would be a good time to get rid of it," Bettigole said.

"So we will be keeping that in place for now, but of course constantly looking at those numbers to see what's feasible."

Bettigole says she credits both vaccines and masks for the lower case counts in Philadelphia.

"We're all looking forward to a day when we don't have to wear masks everywhere we go," Bettigole said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaface maskcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Pa. AG files emergency petition to keep mask mandate for schools
Court ruling lifts Pa. school mask mandate on Dec. 4
Pa. mask mandate must expire Dec. 4, judge rules in latest twist
Judge orders Texas to halt school mask mandate ban
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News