Mayfair residents sound off about safety during meeting with Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood sounded off about safety concerns during a community meeting held at Lincoln High School Thursday night.

Police held the meeting following Monday's quadruple shooting that left three dead at Crabtree and Rowland streets.

Investigators say more than 50 shots were fired from at least four individuals who jumped out from a waiting van.

Milt Martelick lives on the block and heard the shots.

"You're like a moving target coming out of your house, you got to worry about getting robbed, carjacked," said Martelick.

In November, Ikeem Johnson was shot on the job in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue.

Police say both cases were targeted attacks.

Residents Thursday night gave a round of applause in support of police, turning their ire not towards officers, but rather city politicians.

Criticisms included not enough notification of community meetings, less oversight of rental properties, broken street lights and a breakdown of quality of life that residents feel leads to violence.

The captain of the 15th district, Jose Medina, also touched on concerns from residents about manpower, saying they often pull from other units.

