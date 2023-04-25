WATCH LIVE

Deal reached in ethics investigation involving Philadelphia mayoral candidate Jeff Brown

The agreement forces the "For a Better Philadelphia" PAC to stop spending money on individual candidates.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 3:40PM
A deal was reached Monday with the super PAC accused of coordinating with Philadelphia mayoral candidate Jeff Brown.

The agreement forces the "For a Better Philadelphia" PAC to stop spending money on individual candidates.

The PAC can use funds on get out the vote initiatives and mailings, the agreement said.

The Philadelphia Board of Ethics now reserves the right to investigate any of those future mailings.

