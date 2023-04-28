1st public poll finds statistical tie in Philadelphia mayor's race

In the first nonpartisan public poll of the 2023 Philadelphia mayor's race shows a statistical tie in the race to be the city's 100th mayor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first nonpartisan public poll of the 2023 Philadelphia mayor's race shows a statistical tie in the race to be the city's 100th mayor.

The results of the poll were released on Friday morning.

The nonprofit Committee of Seventy found that the candidates leading the pack were Rebecca Rhynhart (18%), Cherelle Parker (17%), Helen Gym (15%), Allan Domb (14%) and Jeff Brown (11%).

The poll's credibility interval, which is similar to a margin of error, is 3.8 percentage points. The five top candidates all fall within that margin.

With two and a half weeks to go, 20% of voters remain undecided, the poll showed.

"These results make clear what we knew all along, that every vote matters," said Lauren Cristella, Committee of Seventy's interim president and chief operating officer.

The poll interviewed 1,500 Philadelphia adults via phone and text from April 21-25, 2023, about their voter registration status and likelihood to vote. The poll also weighted responses to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race and home ownership, according to a news release.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 16.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia hosted a live debate with candidates in the 2023 Democratic Primary on Tuesday night.

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell was the moderator.

You can watch the full debate HERE. It will also air on 6abc Sunday, April 30th at 9:00 a.m.