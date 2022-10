Striking workers reach tentative deal with Philadelphia Museum of Art

A tentative deal has been reached to end a weeks-long worker strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tentative deal has been reached to end a weeks-long worker strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Local 397 Union President Andy Rizzo confirms to Action News that an agreement is in place.

A ratification vote is scheduled for Sunday.

One hundred and eighty employees walked off the job late last month after working without a contract for two years.

Details on the agreement have not been released.

The museum remained open during the strike.