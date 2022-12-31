Philadelphia is ready to ring in the New Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians and those visiting the city are ready to ring the New Year.

It's always fun for us to hear what those New Year's plans are.

Some are relaxing.

"I'm going to stay home and drink prosecco," said Katie Mills of Old City.

Some are getting ready to tackle the next year ahead.

"Just getting my mind right and just doing things my own way," said Rello Crisp, who is a Philadelphia-based barber.

But if you don't have plans set in stone yet here are a few last-minute but certainly not last-place options.

The first stop we made on Friday night was on South Street at Rex at the Royal.

"Our bar manager Josh has made some fantastic cocktails. Little open oyster shucking," said Manager Max Glenn.

They'll be having a DJ on their floor to ring the new year as well.

Their menu will be paired up with some carefully thought-out sparkling wine.

"We have an Austrian sparkling wine from a really fantastic small family winery. Just something fun to share with the people," said Glenn.

Over in Old City at the Olde Bar, which is located inside the iconic Book Binders building, they're having New Year's classics: champagne and oysters, amongst many others.

"We're doing a prefix menu. Four courses for $85 a person. There's a lot of history here. A lot of really cool artwork from the original Book Binders," said Joe Mikitish.

If you're looking to dance there will be two floors of that at Vesper on Sydenham Street with plenty of libations.

"There are 800 bottles of champagne," said Paige Marnoch who is the manager at Vesper.

Obviously they're ready in a big way.

"We have a five-hour premium open bar from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am. We have two floors open with two different DJs. We're doing a champagne toast to ring in the new year and we're going to have a blast," said Marnoch.

At Penns Landing there are two fireworks shows slated.

The first is at 6:00 pm and the other is right at midnight.