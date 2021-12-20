Ring in the holidays at Figo, Uptown Beer Garden and these outdoor Philadelphia hangouts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the shadow of Center City's high rises, the greenhouses are back at Harpers Garden.The restaurant's new executive chef, Chaz Brown, has created a menu focused on super fresh and seasonal ingredients from local farmers like roasted chicken with white bean puree, seared octopus, parsnips soup, and grilled shrimp with arancini.There are seasonal cocktails, like the red rum and Spiced Apple Cider31 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103At the new Figo in Northern Liberties, you can get your own private igloo, made toasty by a tabletop heater.The patio bar is covered for the season and the Snow Queen and her princess friends are popping in for meet and greets, singing, dancing and doing one-on-one interactions with every child.The spicy rigatoni is the most popular dish on the classic Italian menu but go for weekend brunch and you can also enjoy the honey ricotta toast, prosciutto-wrapped melon, and a breakfast pizza.There's hot chocolate you can get with or without alcohol, along with an Espresso Martini and flights of wine.1033 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123The holidays at McGillin's Olde Ale House are a 161-year tradition.The staff starts decking the halls the first Monday after Halloween and people from the city and around the world flock in.1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107Juno on Spring Garden Street has a colorful festive Mexican holiday vibe.GM Brandon Bunce says it's the city's largest outdoor greenhouse with a giant Christmas tree as a centerpiece.There are individual private greenhouses too, decorated with Mexican tapestries, and a menu of Mexican eats like the sopa de tortilla, suadero tacos and chile relleno.Libations include the hot honey Margarita, an espresso martini and the Ponche Navideno, a traditional Mexican drink served around Christmas time.1033 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123267-639-2892For a European vacation, we head to Assembly Rooftop Lounge and its new winter wonderland called Alpine Heights.On the 9th floor of the Logan Hotel, it offers a ski lodge vibe with gorgeous parkway and skyline views and food, wine and cocktails from the Alps.The winter cocktails include beet you to the slopes, a plum spiced old-fashioned, cider spiked with Stateside bourbon, and a peanut butter hot chocolate topped with toasted marshmallow.Both the drinks and the food are designed to warm you on the inside.Plates include the chocolate fondue, a four-cheese fondue, a charcuterie board, tartiflette, and carbonade valdostana, the chef's personal favorite.You can sit inside in your own personal pod or gather around the outdoor fire pits.1820 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103Uptown Beer Garden, right across from Christmas Village in Love Park, has been transformed into U-Ville, a play off of Whoville, which is the Grinch.But it's more nice than naughty with antique sleighs, private heated cabanas and a little holiday magic with snow falling all the time around the 20 foot Christmas tree.There's a smoking waterfall fireplace, along with giant gifts and roaring onscreen fires for those Instagram moments. And the heated courtyard offers VIP viewing of the Deck the Hall Light Show.A food truck serves up snacks like the arugula salad, Mac n cheese balls and wings with white barbecue sauce.Hot drinks include the warm apple pie with Makers Mark, and the Grey Goose in a Tree, served in an ornament1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102Craftsman Row Saloon, just off Jewelers Row, is all decked out for the holidays with 5,000 feet of garland, more than 3,000 ornaments and a menu of decadent dishes like the Christmas dinner burger-think turkey, stuffing and the fixings all in a double patty burger.There are Christmas milkshakes for dessert or a meal. Try The Ugly Sweater or the snowman-shaped Ice Baby.112 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107