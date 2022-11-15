Crews respond to reported carbon monoxide leak in SW Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was overhead as fire crews could be seen going in and out of the building on Chester Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters responded to a reported carbon monoxide leak in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. for a leak at an apartment building on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue.

The property has been evacuated and trolleys are on the scene keeping residents warm.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

