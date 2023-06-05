10 carjackings reported in Philadelphia this past weekend

Doorbell video captures the scene of one of those gunpoint carjackings that occurred this past weekend on the 6200 block of Hasbrook Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is looking into 10 reported carjackings across the city between 10 p.m. Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Doorbell video captured the scene of one of those gunpoint carjackings that occurred this past weekend on the 6200 block of Hasbrook Avenue.

We spoke with a member of the victim's family who asked we not reveal her identity. She says it happened as her family returned from a night out.

"Then he got up," she says, "got in front of the door to put the key in the door. And that's when the second guy pulled out a gun and said, 'Give me your keys.'"

That ended up being just one of 10 carjackings this past weekend alone. Most of them took place at gunpoint, and many of them occurred in the northeast division.

Captain Jason Smith, who is the commanding officer of the Major Crimes Unit, says that while they do not see any direct connection between the weekend carjackings and the chaos that erupted on the city streets this past Saturday night, they are not mutually exclusive.

"We believe that certain vehicles are being targeted: for example the Dodge Charger, the Dodge Challenger. And they are using those vehicles to replace tires, fenders, and other parts that are damaged during these car meets," said Smith.

He says other motives include using the stolen vehicles in the commission of other shootings and robberies before ditching the vehicle, making it that much more difficult for police to catch the people responsible.

Smith adds that for as bad as things got this weekend, the numbers are still better than they were last year at this time.

"It was actually worse last year," he says. "This time last year we were up approximately 30% of the number of carjackings. However, we have to remain vigilant where this problem is going to continue."

So far, no arrests have been made in any of these carjackings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.