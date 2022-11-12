Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia.

Kymirah Brown said her dog, aXurii, is having eye issues ever since a group of young people threw bleach at her while she was out for a stroll last weekend with her baby.

"I can't even take my dog for a walk like safely," she said.

Brown says a group of boys and girls then grabbed her wallet and AirPods.

Police believe the five suspects are around 10 to 13 years old.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. last Saturday at the corner of Cheltenham and Torresdale avenues in the city's Wissinoming section.

"Y'all should just turn yourself in because it's not right," said Brown.

While her dog is recovering, she has a message for those responsible.

"You guys are really young, I'm only 20, but you guys didn't even look 16. So y'all should really do some changing with your lives. I forgive y'all, so even if y'all came to me, I wouldn't be mad at y'all. Y'all should get some help and fix y'all behavioral issues before they get worse," said Brown.

Brown and her daughter weren't injured, but she's worried about her dog. She says aXurii hasn't eaten all day.

"It's just really, really hard like not knowing -- knowing that she's in pain and suffering," said Brown. "She was my daughter before my actual daughter, like she was there during my pregnancy."

Brown said she didn't have any cash in her wallet, but her peace of mind has been stolen from her.

Police say they are looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.