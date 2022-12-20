Philadelphia leaders vow to keep fighting as city reaches 500 homicides in 2022

Police confirmed Tuesday that the city has recorded its 500th homicide of the year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second straight year, Philadelphia has reached an unimaginable level of deadly violence.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the city has recorded its 500th homicide in 2022.

It happened on Sunday afternoon when a man was shot on the 6300 block of 18th Street in the city's Ogontz section. He died hours later.

The deadliest year on record was 2021 when the city recorded 562 homicides.

Police and city leaders have prioritized efforts to reduce violence and address public safety.

City leaders say they're working to redistribute resources from the Philadelphia Police Department to the hardest-hit areas of the city.

Starting in January, 100 additional officers will patrol four of the hardest-hit police districts: the 22nd, 24th, 25th and 39th.

"The 100 officers being deployed are being deployed from non-patrol units and administrative roles," said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

So far this year, 218 juveniles have been shot this year. That's up nearly 7.5 percent from last year.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker