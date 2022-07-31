Gun violence in Philadelphia: Community gathers for 'Prayers for Peace Ride'

The ride kicked off from 15th and Diamond streets -- a neighborhood that has seen more than its share of gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community leaders, elected officials, and local clergy joined together Saturday for a unique event designed to call attention to the continued bloodshed in Philadelphia.

The "Prayers for Peace Ride" traveled through parts of the city.

The focus of Saturday's event was the increasing number of young people victimized by gunfire in Philadelphia over the past few years.

According to Philadelphia police, a total of 313 homicides have been recorded so far this year.