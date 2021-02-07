shooting

Man shot inside Philadelphia Mills Mall, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Malls on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle.

Police confirm a 21-year-old man was shot once in the neck. It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.

The Action Cam was there as police cordoned off an entrance to the mall.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
